The Platte Avenue Bridge will be closed to eastbound traffic Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as construction continues on the $14-million project to expand the corridor, city officials announced Monday morning.
Vehicular and bicycle traffic on eastbound Platte Avenue will be diverted to Galley Road between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday as crews work to move eastbound traffic onto the finished side of the new bridge.
The Platte Avenue over Sand Creek Bridge Project will replace the two bridges currently being used, with one bridge that will feature additional lanes, sidewalks, a traffic signal and a future Sand Creek Regional Trail running under the bridge.
The diversion signals a new phase in the building process as crews will work on the median next. The project is being completed from south to north.
In a release, Kim Melchor, lead communications specialist for the city, said Platte Avenue is one of Colorado Springs' main east/west mobility corridors and the new bridge will accommodate future growth.
The original bridges were built in 1956 and suffered flood damage in 2008 in addition to normal wear and tear.
The project is on schedule and should be completed by fall 2022, Melchor said.