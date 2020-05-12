Plasma donated by those who have recovered from coronavirus is being used to treat some patients at Colorado Springs hospitals.
Convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies from donors who've recovered from the virus, is part of an experiment to treat COVID-19 sufferers at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. Access to the treatment is being provided through an FDA-regulated "expanded access treatment protocol," according to a Tuesday press release from the hospital.
The protocol allows some experimental treatments for sick patients, the release said.
The plasma is also being used to treat some coronavirus patients at Penrorse Hospital in Colorado Springs and is being collected by the Children's Hospital system, which would supply pediatric patients in need but is currently providing it to requesting hospitals with adult patients in need.
Dr. Carl Bernas, an infectious disease specialist in charge of the treatment protocol at the hospital, said it hasn't definitely been proven, but "we are getting some anecdotal evidence that it's been associated with clinical improvements in some of the patients we've already transfused it to."
The treatment has so far been well-tolerated in patients. Those who receive it earlier in their illness tend to recover faster, Bernas said.
Convalescent plasma treatments are not new and have been used to treat patients with other viral diseases, he said.
He calls recovered coronavirus patients who've donated blood product "unsung heroes."
"I think it’s really generous and very thoughtful," he said.
Those interested in donating convalescent plasma can visit here.