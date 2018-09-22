A plant thief is among us.
Somebody has been sneaking into the Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, presumably at night, armed with a shovel and a bag of soil. They’ve dug up rare and expensive plants, filled the holes with soil and covered them with mulch to hide the crime.
Diane Brunjes said she finds the whole thing hurtful.
“I know it sounds strange — it’s plants — but we do work very hard and put our heart and soul into beautifying the community,” said Brunjes, garden supervisor for the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs. The nonprofit cares for the award-winning garden south of the Van Briggle Pottery building at West Uintah Street and Glen Avenue.
“It’s hard enough in Colorado to not lose things with the dry winters and high winds. It’s one thing to lose plants to Mother Nature; it’s another to lose them to an unethical person.”
The garden usually has about 20 plants stolen each year. But this year, it’s on track to losing more than 60, said Brunjes, who’s worked in the garden for five years.
“It’s disrespectful and disheartening and demoralizing when it’s only 20 plants,” she said. “But this year, I don’t know if there are a number of bad apples or if one particular bad apple is taking them, but it’s gotten really bad.”
Most upsetting to her is the recent theft of an extremely rare pine she’d rather not identify in hopes it will be returned. After receiving the donation from the Denver Botanic Garden two years ago, Brunjes said, she would drive from Monument during the winter to water and care for it.
The 2-foot-tall pine had survived its initial root grow and was intended to shade exercisers along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.
“It was a gift to the future,” she said. “Now it’s gone.”
Brunjes was so distraught that she posted a “Dear John” letter to the culprit: “Dear plant thief, Boy you have been busy lately! Do you know that the last plant you stole is extremely rare? If the plant is found in your yard, you will not have the provenance to prove you got it legally. Please return it — no questions asked.”
The culprit is clearly a knowledgeable gardener, she said, as the stolen plants were some of the garden’s showiest, including a rare daphne, Mexican feather grasses, pineleaf penstemons, Corsican sandwort and rare dianthus.
“My (35) volunteers are very engaged in the garden,” she said. “We all know the plants brought in. You generally plant in groups of three, five, seven, etc. So when you plant three and suddenly there’s two and a hole left, you know something’s going on.”
The vegetable garden also has been plundered this summer, though Brunjes speculates that it’s by homeless folks. It prompted her first pinned-up note, which scolded the veggie thieves and reminded them food is available at homeless shelters.
“If someone is starving, we’re not going to begrudge them to get enough until they can get to the Marian House or another shelter,” she said. “But until the last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten nothing out of the veggie garden. People love to see that. It’s one of our most popular areas.”
Security cameras are Brunjes’ next line of defense, as her notes don’t seem to be having an effect. The purchase will eat up funds meant to buy plants, but if that’s what it takes to preserve their hard work and contribution to the community, she’s prepared to do it.
The Horticulture Art Society was established in 1962 by amateur and professional horticulturalists with the mission to enrich, enhance and educate the community about plants that grow well in the Pikes Peak region. It’s funded almost entirely by a plant sale held every May.
The volunteers also care for the Heritage Garden, slightly north of the Demonstration Garden, and the Pinetum, which is across Monument Creek.
“To have somebody who clearly loves plants act in such a dishonest way,” she said, “it’s pretty shocking.”
