Colorado Springs residents will want to freeze-proof their plants Monday night and set the alarm clock a few minutes early Tuesday morning as cold weather and a few snowflakes hit the Pikes Peak region.
Freezing conditions are expected throughout the region Monday night, taking a toll on the few blooms still hanging on into October. And flakes could hit Colorado Springs on Monday night, and higher elevations could get a couple of inches of snow by Tuesday morning.
“Rainfall is more likely to turn into snow over Monument Hill, and residents in Teller County may see one to two inches of snow Monday and Tuesday nights,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Torgerson said Sunday afternoon.
It’s time to get that coat out of the closet for the duration, the Weather Service warned.
“Cold fronts from a storm system will keep rain and snow in the forecast,” the service’s Mike Mosko said. “Over the next two and a half months, some above average temperatures and slightly above-average precipitation amounts are expected for southeast Colorado.”
The Weather Service’s long-range forecast calls for above-average chances of rain and snow in the Pikes Peak region over the next month.
That prediction begins with a Seattle-like start to the workweek.
Fog is expected to hang in Colorado Springs before 9 a.m. Monday, and temperatures are supposed to rise only to a chilly 51. Forecasters say rain and drizzle through the day could turn to snow Monday night as the temperature falls to 32 degrees. That’s plant-killing weather, and the Weather Service issued a freeze watch to warn flower-lovers to take precautions.
A few flakes in early October aren’t unusual in Colorado Springs, which usually gets measurable snow on the ground by Oct. 26.
Denver saw its first snowfall this weekend. The Weather Service office in Boulder reported about a half of an inch of snow at Denver International Airport about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Monday’s chilly temperatures in Colorado Springs are a preview of a teeth-chattering Tuesday, which has an expected high temperature of 47 degrees and low dipping to 29 degrees.
A few flurries could hit the region Tuesday night into Wednesday before the sun breaks through and brings the mercury up to an expected high of 53 degrees.
More moisture is due on Thursday with low temperatures again dipping below freezing into Friday morning.
The good news: The lowest temperatures are expected to lift by the weekend.
Forecasters Saturday will bring sunny skies and a high to in the 60s.
