El Paso County prosecutors are poised to proceed with their death-penalty bid against a man accused of helping to carry out the 2017 gang slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers despite Colorado’s repeal of capital punishment.
“Right now, nothing has changed,” 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lee Richards said this week.
Marco Garcia-Bravo, 23, remains scheduled for a death penalty trial to begin July 17.
The repeal signed Monday by Gov. Jared Polis made Colorado the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty. The law bars capital punishment for charges filed on or after July 1. It doesn’t affect earlier cases. The death-penalty repeal passed the Colorado legislature Feb. 26.
Garcia-Bravo, of Colorado Springs, is suspected of being one of two shooters in the March 2017 execution-style killings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer, students at Coronado High School. Garcia-Bravo has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts, including kidnapping and first-degree murder.
Cano-Partida and Greer were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to a remote area near Fountain, and made to kneel for execution-style shootings, authorities say. Garcia-Bravo was among 10 people arrested in the plot.
Authorities say Cano-Partida, allegedly suspected by conspirators of furnishing information to a rival gang, was the intended target. Greer was killed because he was with her on the night she was abducted, authorities said.
The other person identified as a shooter, Diego Chacon, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison under terms of his plea bargain.
Garcia-Bravo's upcoming trial could entail unusual challenges due to coronavirus, observers say.
Death penalty cases can involve weeks of jury selection, which could create “extraordinary health risk” to potential jurors amid the spreading virus, said Robert Dunham, a spokesman for the Washington D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.
“That would be highly irresponsible,” Dunham said. “You have to worry about every person any juror might have had contact with.”
A death penalty trial in Adams County that began with jury selection March 9, with jury selection, is set to proceed, although it has been postponed for two weeks amid fears of coronavirus, The Denver Post reported Monday. The defendant in that case, Dreion Dearing, is accused of shooting Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm in January 2018.
One supporter of the death penalty said Polis used the pandemic as cover for his decision to also commute the death sentences of the only three people on Colorado’s death row.
“With a mere stroke of his pen and buried under the coverage of an urgent, global pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis wiped away three separate unanimous jury verdicts for some of the worst murderers in our state’s history,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement Monday.
The move signaled “that those lives are worth more protection than those of their victims,” said Brauchler, a candidate for Colorado attorney general in 2018.
Critics of how the death penalty is administered, including Dunham, say it is expensive, rarely imposed by juries and of questionable deterrence.
Colorado hasn’t executed a prisoner since 1997, when convicted murderer and rapist Gary Lee Davis was killed by lethal injection. He is the only person to be executed here in the state since the penalty was reinstated in 1977.
A Colorado jury last imposed the death penalty in 2010, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Among the killers spared the death penalty by Colorado juries was James Holmes, the Aurora movie theater shooter who killed 12 people and wounded 70 more in July 2012.
In July 2018, a Colorado Springs jury rejected the death penalty for Glen Law Galloway, who killed a homeless man, Marcus Anderson, and Galloway’s estranged girlfriend, Janice Nam. The Galloway case resulted in jury summonses for 2,800 people before the panel was chosen.