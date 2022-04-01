Twenty years ago, powerhouse community funder El Pomar Foundation started a new program, Forum for Civic Advancement, with a nod to founders Spencer and Julie Penrose.
The wealthy, benevolent couple who purchased The Broadmoor Casino and Hotel property in 1916 and had a hand in other endeavors in the city, started the foundation in 1937 with a mission “to enhance, encourage, and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.”
The mission of both the foundation and the forum remains the same.
The forum was created to provide an opportunity for civil discourse and for public-minded citizens, who have great or little knowledge about Colorado Springs, to learn about what’s going on in the community, said Matt Carpenter, El Pomar Foundation’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
“Communities improve and become better when people are engaged and active, so if we can bring people together to talk about timely topics or hear what’s going on in our community, it helps them to be more informed and consider to be more engaged,” he said.
The topic of this year’s first forum is “A Changing City: Planning for the Future of Colorado Springs.”
The in-person only program will be held 5-8 p.m. on April 21 at the Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave.
Local leaders and experts will discuss the rapid growth of Colorado Springs and how the city can expand in “a healthy, equitable way.”
With a population of 478,961 in the 2020 Census, Colorado Springs is the second-largest city in the state but is projected to become the largest in coming decades, according to forecasts.
The program is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested at www.elpomar.org/programs/forum-for-civic-advancement/.
The event will begin with a keynote lecture from State Demographer Elizabeth Garner, on data from the 2020 Census, which shows Colorado Springs’ population grew by about 14% from 2010 to 2020, and its gross domestic product topped $40 billion in 2021.
A panel will discuss the implications of the data.
Panelists include Professor Tatiana Bailey, director of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum; Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of Pikes Peak Small Business Development; Eric Phillips, economic development specialist and business owner; and Tony Rosendo, CEO, founder and partner of Spur Philanthropy.
Moderating will be Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corp.
“It seems like a timely topic to have in 2022,” Carpenter said.
The first forum was held Jan. 10, 2002, featuring state Rep. Chuck Berry, who spent 14 years in Legislature, beginning in 1984, and served four terms as House speaker. Why people should get involved in public service was the topic of the inaugural event.
Subsequent forums may be held this year, Carpenter said. The forum presents two to four programs annually, he said, and often hosts nonpartisan candidate debates in a civil manner.
Up to 100 people normally attend, he said. Last year’s forum was virtual, and no presentations were held in 2020.