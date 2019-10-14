Planned protests by Westboro Baptist Church at Manitou Springs High School Monday has prompted a 2-hour delay for middle and high school students in the district.

"At Manitou Springs School District, our top priority is to have a safe and productive learning environment for students and staff," officials wrote in a message on the district website Sunday night.

Westboro Baptist Church had planned to picket three Colorado Springs churches on Sunday, before heading to Manitou Springs High School on Monday.

According to a Facebook post shared by The Sanctuary Church, which is on Colorado Springs' west side, Westboro protesters showed up Sunday morning and were met with counter protesters.

The Sunday church protests were a factor in the district's decision to have a 2-hour delay, according to the message on the district website.

Classes at the high school and middle school will begin at 10:05 a.m., students may start arriving at 9:35 a.m., and buses will pick up students 2 hours later than usual.

"If you choose to keep your child home tomorrow, please notify the Attendance Office at the Middle or High School," the message read.

