Admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. remains incompetent to stand trial, an El Paso County District judge ruled Friday.
Dear, 60, will remain in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo pending a 90-day review of his mental state set for Oct. 26, 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain said at a hearing at which Dear wasn’t present.
The defendant, who has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, was initially found mentally incompetent in May 2016, meaning that he doesn’t have a “rational” understanding of the charges against him or the court process.
His legal team has waived Dear’s right to appear after a long history of disruptions in court in which he taunted judges and made incriminating statements.
Dear’s treatment team at the state hospital has been granted authorization to force Dear to take medication under a Colorado Court of Appeals decision. The Supreme Court declined to review the decision, potentially paving the way for medications to be administered. Whether Dear is being medicated is unclear because of privacy rules.
The Hartsel transplant called himself a “warrior for the babies” after opening fire at the lone Planned Parenthood Clinic in Colorado Springs on Nov. 27, 2015. He killed three people, including a police officer, and wounded nine during a five-hour rampage before his surrender.