Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. remains too disturbed to be prosecuted and will be confined for treatment for three more months, a judge ruled Monday, extending his indefinite legal limbo.
Dear, 61, who claimed credit from the Nov. 27, 2015, shootings that killed three people and wounded nine more, has been held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for more than four years with a diagnosis of delusional disorder.
He could be confined for treatment indefinitely.
Dear wasn’t present at a brief hearing as 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain read the results of Dear’s latest competency evaluation.
Prosecutors offered no new details about efforts to try to force medications on Dear, except to say that the Pueblo County Attorney’s Office, which represents the state psychiatric facility, is planning to file new petitions seeking a judge’s permission. The fight over whether doctors can force medications on Dear has continued for more than a year, waged largely in secret under medical privacy rules.
Under Colorado law, competency reviews must be conducted every 90 days. The judge scheduled a Nov. 4 hearing to discuss the results of Dear’s next review.