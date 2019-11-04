FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Robert Lewis Dear talks to Judge Gilbert Martinez during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Colo. A Colorado judge says Dear, who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent. The hearing Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, was the first review of Robert Dear's mental health since the Colorado Court of Appeals in January upheld a lower court's ruling that he can be medicated against his will. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)