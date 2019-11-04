Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. remains incompetent to stand trial and will continue treatment, a judge ruled Monday.
The ruling extends the legal limbo for Dear, who admitted to the Nov. 27, 2015, rampage that killed three people and injured nine in northern Colorado Springs. He’s since been held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo with a diagnosis of delusional order.
Dear, 61, wasn’t at Monday's brief hearing as 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain read the results of the defendant’s latest competency evaluation.
Dear was initially found mentally unfit to stand trial in May 2016, when a judge determined that he was too delusional to understand the charges against him or to assist in his defense. Since then, that judgement has been affirmed at 90-day intervals.
The Pueblo County Attorney’s Office, which represents the state psychiatric center, is in charge of handling the effort to force medications on Dear against his will.
No discussion was held in court Monday regarding that effort, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey. The details in the fight to force medications has largely been handled in secret due to state and federal privacy rules.
Colorado law permits Dear can be held indefinitely on suspicion of first-degree murder while undergoing treatment. The judge set a Jan. 9 hearing to discuss the results of Dear’s next review.