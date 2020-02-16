A stretch of northbound Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs will be closed for several hours Sunday by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Starting at 10 a.m., northbound lanes will be closed between Interquest Parkway, exit 153 and mile marker 157 near the North Gate Boulevard exit.

The closure will allow the department's crews to complete roadway painting operations. Crews expect to have the northbound lanes reopened at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the transportation department.

