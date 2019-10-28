airport.jpg

Plows on a runway at the Colorado Spring Airport Monday morning. Photo via the Colorado Springs Airport Twitter page. 

Several flights were delayed Monday after a Frontier Airlines plane overran the runway during its landing at Colorado Springs Airport, an airport official said.

The plane, flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, made a full stop in the "overrun section" of the runway, said Zach Kramer, a spokesman for Frontier Airlines. No one on the plane was injured and the plane was towed to the gate as a precaution, Kramer said. 

All passengers on the plane were issued a $400 voucher for the disruption to their travel plans, he said. 

Dozens of inbound and outbound flights were also affected by the snow in Denver and Colorado Springs, Ryan said. Click here for the latest flight information.

Crews continued to clear the runway and de-ice planes Monday afternoon.

