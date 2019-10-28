Several flights were delayed Monday after a Frontier Airlines plane overran the runway during its landing at Colorado Springs Airport, an airport official said.
COS IS open. We had an aircraft slightly overrun the runway on landing due to missing a turnoff (potentially from low visibility). This landing runway will be temporarily closed until the tug pulls aircraft off, which should be momentarily. Current friction on the runway is good. https://t.co/nShOYkZ5vD— CO Springs Airport (@COSAirport) October 28, 2019
The plane, flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, made a full stop in the "overrun section" of the runway, said Zach Kramer, a spokesman for Frontier Airlines. No one on the plane was injured and the plane was towed to the gate as a precaution, Kramer said.
All passengers on the plane were issued a $400 voucher for the disruption to their travel plans, he said.
Dozens of inbound and outbound flights were also affected by the snow in Denver and Colorado Springs, Ryan said. Click here for the latest flight information.
Crews continued to clear the runway and de-ice planes Monday afternoon.
