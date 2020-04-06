MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Bystanders rescued a pilot and passenger from a small plane that crashed Sunday in a field south of the town of Hillrose, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses reported that the ultra-light aircraft appeared to have hit some power lines, which caused the plane to crash, about 10:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of Morgan County Road W, according to a press release. That's near Interstate 76, northeast of the Denver metro area.
Two power poles broke off, with power lines coming to rest on the ground. The plane nosedived into the ground and rolled over, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
With the plane leaking fuel, witnesses pulled out the pilot and the passenger, who was a minor. Both were wearing seat belts, the Sheriff's Office said.
You can read the full story here.