There are no reported injuries after a plane went off the taxiway at Denver International Airport Saturday evening.
According to a DIA spokesperson, United Flight 1941 from Tucson went partially off the taxiway and onto the grass after landing safely at around 6:20 p.m.
The cause is unknown, but the spokesperson says the runways were in good condition at the time. Passengers were bussed from the plane to the concourse after the incident. In a statement released to 9NEWS, United apologized to its customers.
