One person was hospitalized after a plane crash Tuesday at the Meadow Lake Airport in east El Paso County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The plane did not lift off high enough from the runway and collided with a fence just after 9 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
They are expected to recover from their injuries. The other person in the plane was not hurt.
The Sheriff's Office did not know which person was the pilot.
The plane is a 1975 Cessna 172M fixed wing, four-passenger aircraft registered to Good Gusy Finish First Inc., according to Federal Aircraft Administration records.