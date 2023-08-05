One person is dead following a small plane crash at a public airport near Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County Friday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said just after noon at 12:13 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch received “numerous reports” of an aircraft crash near the Meadow Lake Airport in Peyton.

The El Paso County Hazardous Material Team alongside officials with Sheriff's Office and the Falcon Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a small, single-craft engine airplane that had crashed, according to a Saturday afternoon announcement.

One man, who is believed to be the pilot of the plane, was found dead on the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation, the release said.

The victim’s identity has not been released to the public at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information pertaining to the crash to contact the El Paso County Coroner’s Office or the NTSB.