Pizza Hut Makeover

Get it while it's hot!

Pizza Hut recently announced that it's giving away 500,000 pizzas to the graduating class of 2020. Graduates can score a free one topping medium pizza but you have to act fast. 

The offer is only available until Thursday, but can be redeemed up until June 4. Head to the Pizza Hut Graduation website to create or sign into your Pizza Hut rewards account to redeem the offer and make sure to do so soon. Demand was so high the website was shut down for several days over the weekend. 

Eligible graduates can get a free hand tossed, Thin 'N Crispy or Original Pan pizza. The promotion was created through a partnership with America dairy farmers.

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

