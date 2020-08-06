The Pine Gulch Fire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, was 5% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
The lightning-caused fire blackened 11,846 acres of land since it started Friday and has nearly doubled in size from Tuesday to Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, 232 firefighters were working to tame the flames.
Several structures were threatened but crews worked to protect them by removing heavy, thick, and extraordinarily dry vegetation such as piñon-juniper, sage and conifer.
Mesa County Road after High Lonesome Ranch were closed to the public as of Wednesday morning.
The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Thursday reported four active wildfires in Colorado.
The other blazes were small and firefighters had them nearly contained.
The center said 48 wildfires were burning across the west Thursday, consuming more than 200,000 acres. Since Jan. 1, more than 32,000 wildfires had blackened more than 2.2 million acres, the center said.