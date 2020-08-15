Hot, dry conditions on Colorado's Western Slope continue to fuel the Pine Gulch fire as the amount of burnt acreage climbed to 74,807 as of Saturday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire, which broke out 18 miles north of Grand Junction, is scorching brush and trees at a rapid pace. Nearly 800 firefighters are racing to tame the blaze. They have managed to to keep the fire at 7% containment since Sunday.
The fire is the fifth largest in state history behind the High Park fire, Spring Creek fire, West Fork complex fire, and Hayman fire — the largest at 138,114 acres.
Severe drought in the region continues to facilitate prime conditions for the fire's spread.
"With the winds added to the already hot and dry conditions, there is a possibility for extreme, wind-and-fuels-driven fire behavior with high rates of spread, as we saw over the past two days," the Bureau of Land Management wrote.
Great image of the smoke blanketing our area today! Now is the time to prepare your home and family for a wildfire! https://t.co/aiaO2VyoOH— TLMFPDPIO (@TLMFPDPIO) August 14, 2020
About 35 Garfield County residents have been evacuated and only an outbuilding and a shed have been destroyed by the fire, BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said.
