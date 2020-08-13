The Pine Gulch fire, a lightning-sparked fire raging north of Grand Junction, spread overnight becoming the fifth largest blaze in Colorado state history, fire officials said.
The fire, which ignited July 31, grew from 51,455 acres Wednesday to 68,323 Thursday, a gain of more than 16,000 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Over 650 firefighters continue to battle the blaze, working to contain the smoke and flames which is still only 7% contained as of Thursday morning.
The Pine Gulch fire continues to ravage timber litter and brush in a sparsely populated area of the western slope, but some residents living near country roads in Garfield County were evacuated during the past week, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees and dry winds blowing up to 27 mph are likely to exacerbate the fire's spread Thursday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.
Pine Gulch remains the state's second highest priority following the Grizzly Creek fire burning outside Glenwood Springs near I-70, said Larry Helmerick, with the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
The Grizzly Creek fire grew from 3,702 acres Wednesday to 6,251 acres Thursday and is zero-percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Helicopters and air tankers help ground crews protect structures as well as preventing the fire from jumping across I-70. The interstate between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum remains closed Thursday.
This is a ongoing story.