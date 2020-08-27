Here's a look at wildfires burning in Colorado:
Pine Gulch fire
Acres/Location: 139,006 acres/18 miles north of Grand Junction
Containment: 77%
Started: July 31, lightning
Firefighters: 926
The lightning-caused fire burning north of Grand Junction since July 31 became the largest in Colorado history Thursday, surpassing the 2002, 138,114-acre Hayman fire
Still, firefighters pushed containment past 75% Thursday.
The Pine Gulch fire was ranked the state's top priority Thursday because energy infrastructure, animal habitats and cultural resources were threatened.
Crews continue to build containment lines and watch for interior flare-ups.
Thunderstorms were possible Thursday with the risk of winds reaching 25 mph as well as flash flooding.
Evacuations and pre-evacuations are still in effect for parts of Garfield County along with various county road closures.
Grizzly Creek fire
Acres/Location: 32,302 acres/Glenwood Canyon
Containment: 61%
Started: Aug. 10, human caused
Firefighters: 724
The fire was tame Wednesday as light rains fell and helicopters dropped water on hot spots. Crews managed to control smoke and monitor flare-ups in some areas and worked to build new containment lines in others.
Some smoke was still visible in the fire's interior where unburned vegetation ignited.
Interstate 70, shut down for days as the fire burned just off the shoulder, reopened between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to exercise care and drive slowly. Travelers should be prepared for delays as firefighting and repair work continues in the area.
Officials predict the fire will be fully contained by Sept. 18.
RELATED:
- Fire reported near Bishop Castle; pre-evacuation order issue for Willis Creek fire
- Poor air quality in Pikes Peak region 'incredibly rare,' Colorado meteorologist says
- Ash raining down on Colorado a sign of hotter, drier and more dangerous fire seasons
-Grizzly Creek fire increases flood risk in Glenwood Canyon
-Gov. Polis activates National Guard to assist with wildfire response
Williams Fork fire
Acres/Location: 11,992 acres/seven miles southwest of Fraser in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: 5%
Started: Aug. 14, human caused
Firefighters: 344
Although there wasn't any measurable rain Wednesday, increasing humidity helped lessen the fire's intensity.
Crews continued to build more containment lines with the help of heavy equipment. Firefighters will also monitor the area near existing lines to extinguish flames and prevent flare-ups.
While no evacuations have been ordered, smoke advisories are in effect.
Cameron Peak fire
Acres/Location: 22,845 acres/West of Fort Collins, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Containment: zero percent
Started: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Firefighters: 706
Showers near Fort Collins did not help extinguish the fire but did help bring moisture to dry vegetation.
Crews were not able to reach the fire's edge Wednesday because of the danger the steep terrain posed. Firefighters will continue to build indirect fire lines and lay down hoses and sprinklers as well as remove dry vegetation.
Thunderstorms bringing winds up to 40 mph were in the forecast Thursday.
No infrastructure or buildings have been damaged.
Thorpe fire
Acres/location: 159 acres/Pike and San Isabel National Forest, west of Lake George.
Containment: 75%
Started: 1 p.m. Sunday, unknown cause
Firefighters: 48, three helicopters, three large air tankers, one very large air tanker.
Crews planned to burn an area within the fire's containment line to help strengthen the fire line by ridding the area of dead trees. However, Thursday's rain prevented the planned burn.
Willis fire
Acres/location: 16 acres/1.5 miles Northeast of Lake Isabel
Containment: 90%
Started: 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, unknown cause
Firefighters: Helicopter and three large air tankers.
Pre-evacuations are in effect for surrounding highways.
East Fork fire
Acres/location: 450 acres/11 miles Southeast of Trinidad
Containment: 10%
Started: Aug. 22, lightning
Firefighters: 25
Burning in rugged terrain near the New Mexico border. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire with the help of natural barriers and air support from a large tanker.