Ask around about Lindsay Baker, and the word you’ll hear most often is “focused.”
“She is really focused and hardworking,” said Rita Baker, Lindsay’s mother. “She gives everything her al. It’s just amazing.”
“She is a very impressive, talented and focused young lady,” said Candace Gordon, president of the Colorado Springs chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. “She knows where she wants to go and what she needs to do to get there.”
Baker’s sense of focus is one of the qualities that impressed the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization dedicated to expanding women’s opportunities through education. The nonprofit recently awarded the Pine Creek High School senior with a $2,500 college scholarship, according to a recent news release.
The philanthropic organization, which has been helping women maximize their potential since its inception in 1869, has helped more than 116,000 women in the U.S. and Canada to pursue their educational goals by providing more than $383 million in scholarships, grants, awards and loans, according to the release.
Baker, 17, has a clear-eyed vision of the career she wants. After she completes her undergraduate studies, she plans to pursue a Master’s degree in public health, with an eye on eventually working for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization.
“I’ve always had an interest in science and medicine,” Baker explained. “A career in public health will allow me to use that interest to help people be healthy.”
Baker likes to keep a busy schedule. She has participated in Health Occupation Students of America, and was a member of Pine Creek’s Knowledge Bowl team. She has also volunteered at Colorado Springs Teen Court and served as a mentor for 8th-grade girls at Challenger Middle School.
“I’ve just always had a really clear goal of what I want to do with my life,” said Baker, a National Honor Society member. “So I’ve just tried to get a little closer to that goal every day.”
Baker, who will attend the University of Denver in the fall, has also been selected as a Boettcher Foundation scholar and is a semi-finalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. If selected, she will be one of 161 medalists chosen from an initial field of nearly 6,500 candidates. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the presidential scholars later this month.
“Of course I’m biased, because I’m her mother,” Rita Baker said. “But I think she should be selected.”