Jefferson County emergency crews are headed to the site of a downed plane in the Lost Creek Wilderness near Bailey, saying they have no word on the fate of the pilot.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 8:15 p.m. Saturday of a possible airplane crash near Wigwam Trail, the agency said on Twitter.
A follow-up tweet at 11:31 a.m. on Easter morning said that the wreckage had been found and the agency was "working on getting troops on the ground" to check on the pilot.
The tweet made no reference to passengers, and no further details were given about the aircraft, its origin or its flight path.
Lost Creek Wilderness spans 120,000 acres in Jefferson and Park counties, and is a popular backcountry destination for Pikes Peak region adventurers. Wigwam Trail starts on the wilderness’s eastern flank and traverses 11-miles into its remote tree-shrouded and granite-strewn interior.
Stay with Gazette.com for more information as it develops.