Red-faced, blood pumping, the crown of his nose bleeding, a “monster smile” on his face.

That’s how a friend and former teammate is remembering a combat veteran with Colorado ties who died Thursday when an American tanker plane crashed while fighting Australian wildfires.

The crash of the C-130 Hercules tanker in New South Wales state killed Montana Air National Guard Lt. Col. Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Mont., a 1994 graduate of Wray High School in northeastern Colorado. It killed two additional civilians, all of whom were working for Coulson Aviation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Friday, Wray School Board member Grant Bledsoe, a classmate of McBeth’s and fellow former member of the high school’s football team, flashed back to playoff games leading up to their 1993 state championship win — to glancing across the huddle and spotting McBeth’s small frame, the determination on his face betraying his size.

“He was so intense,” Bledsoe reminisced. “He was just super happy to be there.”

Wray, a city of nearly 2,500 just a stone’s throw from the Nebraska and Kansas borders, was in mourning Friday, he said.

The multiple-sport athlete still holds the high school’s 1,600-meter record, and his name is posted on the school gymnasium’s wall, Bledsoe added.

“People are so proud to be able to say that they knew him and what he was doing — they’re extremely sad but sure proud to have known a guy like Ian.”

McBeth spent a quarter of a century in the military when you tally his time in the Air National Guards in Wyoming and Montana, seven or eight of those years on active duty, said his father, retired Army Lt. Col. Bill McBeth, on the phone from Great Falls. The family had gathered there to support the seasoned pilot’s widow, Bowdie, and their three children, Abigail, Calvin and Ella.

Shortly out of high school, the younger McBeth entered the Wyoming National Guard as a construction specialist, eventually becoming a navigator when he failed a requisite vision test to become a pilot. The age cutoff for the pilot program was 29, and so at 28, he thought, “’Well, s---, I’ll try it again,’” his father recalled.

“And lo and behold, he could see well enough.”

Whether his vision had improved or whether the military became more lax in its standards due to a need for pilots, “the blessing for Ian was that he got accepted into pilot training and and became a C-130 pilot,” a role he filled in the military and, for the past several years, also for Coulson, the elder McBeth said.

His family might have expected a such a nightmare scenario when he was deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan. But despite the risk that inherently come with fighting fires, the news of the younger McBeth’s death came as a surprise, his father said.

He “was so competent and so highly trained, so tough,” he said, adding that his son had upwards of 4,000 hours as a pilot, nearly 1,000 of those in combat. McBeth “was a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years fighting fire,” including during his time in the military, the men’s employer, Canada-based Coulson Aviation, said in a statement. McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served with the Wyoming National Guard and was a member of the Montana National Guard at the time of his death, the company said.

“He was the toughest, most tenacious, most confident guy I ever knew, and he could combine that with being a funny guy,” the elder McBeth said. “He was always, always for the underdog in any situation, and really cared about people and how they were treated and looked after.

“I think that’s one the underlying things he liked about fighting fires — not a lot of us get to help people out and do what we love at the same time.”

Levi Kramer, superintendent of the Wray school district, was a classmate of McBeth from elementary through high school. Like Bledsoe, he also played high school football with McBeth.

Friday morning, he somberly remembered his athletic friend’s strength, humor and determination.

Kramer recalled “just how tough he was — there was literally nothing that couldn’t be done,” he said. “He was a 150-pound guard and he was a stud. There were no limits for him. That’s how he lived his life; he was like that from the day I knew him: ‘There are no limits on me; this is my goal; I’m going to reach it; once I reach it, I’m going to figure out another one.’

“And he was funny, hilariously funny.”

Kramer last saw McBeth recently, when the high school’s 1993 state champion football team reunited for its 25-year reunion.

“It was awesome — it was like we were 17 again,” Kramer said.

“It’s just one of those things where you finally reconnect with somebody, and, yeah ...” he said, his voice trailing off.

He hopes McBeth’s legacy is that “anybody can conquer anything if they put their mind to it, put their heart and soul to it.

“And just the sacrifice — he was down there risking his life to help people. It takes very special people to do that.”

Coulson Aviation identified the other two crew members killed in Thursday’s crash as First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Fla.

Investigators said Friday that the tanker had dropped a load of retardant on a fire just before it went down. Specialist investigators were sent to the crash site in the New South Wales’ Snowy Monaro region, and a team was working to recover the victims’ bodies, Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said in the nearby town of Numeralla.

Hood described a difficult process of securing evidence of the crash and the victims’ remains, since the wildfire is still burning and potential hazards such as aviation fuel are present.

Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending an investigation.

The elder McBeth has little hope of learning what happened the day his son died.

“I don’t think we’ll likely ever know,” he said.

Friday was scheduled to be the younger McBeth’s last day of deployment before a two-week Australian vacation with his wife.

She’ll soon head there anyway, determined to see her late husband’s body, said the elder McBeth, who will accompany her.

“She understands that it might not be pretty,” he said.

“It had to be something pretty big to take Ian down.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.