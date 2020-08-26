A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning one mile southeast of the Meadow Lake Airport in Falcon, authorities say.
At about 11:30 a.m. a single-engine Cessna T210 with only the pilot aboard crashed on McCandlish Road between Garrett Road and Falcon Highway, bursting into flames soon after, according to spokesman Allen Kenitzer. Kenitzer.
Witnesses said the pilot appeared to be attempting to land when the plane flipped over and came to rest upside down, according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot, whose name wasn't released, was dead inside the plane when emergency crews arrived.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident.
The Federal Aviation Administration will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site.
