The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a plane crash Saturday near Meadow Lake Airport in Peyton as 56-year-old Carl Benda.

Just after noon on Saturday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received "numerous reports" of a plane crash near the airport.

The El Paso County Hazardous Materials Team, the Sheriff's Office and the Falcon Fire Department found a single-engine airplane had crashed, authorities have said. Benda, the plane's pilot, was found dead on the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

