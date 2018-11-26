An investigation has been launched after a pilot missed his landing by more than 28 miles (46 kilometers) after falling asleep during a chartered flight.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said they are investigating an alleged “pilot incapacitation” which occurred on a flight from Devonport, Tasmania, to neighboring King Island.
It is alleged that the Piper PA-31, VH-TWU flight, operated by Vortex Air, flew straight passed its intended destination of King Island Airport for several miles, before turning around and landing safely on November 8.
For more on this story visit newsweek.com.