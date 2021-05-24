Pikes Peak United Way volunteers will begin helping renters and landlords who sign up to receive help on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program application on Monday evening.
The program is intended to assist Coloradans who have struggled or been unable to pay rent over the last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, funds can be allocated for up to six months in back rent and three months in current rent. Applicants can then apply in three-month blocks for up to 15 months of rental assistance, according to a news release from Pikes Peak United Way.
"The city of Colorado Springs has received $25 million dollars in ... program funds and will be distributing the funds on a first come, first served basis. Qualified applicants must register through an online portal and submit all information electronically," a news release stated.
Appointments for application assistance will continue through Saturday, May 29 and can be made online, or by calling the the Pikes Peak United Way helpline.