Pikes Peak United Way has funded a program to provide more than 3,000 meals to local restaurant workers whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit said Friday.
The program, called Rally for Restaurants, will pay local restaurants to prepare meals for food service workers and their families, many of whom have either been laid off or have seen drastic pay reductions in recent months.
The initiative will also give a financial boost to local restaurants, most of which have seen a significant drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
Twice a week, two selected restaurants will make 75 meals each, for a total of 300 meals per week. The program is scheduled to run for 11 weeks.
The first two restaurants to participate in the program will be Beasts and Brews and Luchal’s Gourmet Catering on Dec. 23, United Way said.
Employed and unemployed restaurant workers needing a meal can apply at http://springsnative.com/rally-for-restaurants.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the program can visit the Pikes Peak United Way website at ppunitedway.org and click the "donate" button.