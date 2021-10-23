Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 are opening a family success center in August of 2022, officials with the organization and the school district announced Saturday.
The family success center will be housed in what is currently Pikes Peak Elementary at 1520 Verde Dr., which will cease operations as a school in June 2022.
The center will offer a variety of services based on feedback from the community, officials said. So far services that will be offered include GED classes, a literacy center, art therapy, employment counseling/career opportunity exploration and financial literacy training, in addition to other services.
“Harrison School District Two was fortunate to partner with Pikes Peak United Way during the pandemic to assist our families with various challenges, and the partnership has only grown,” Wendy Birhanzel, Harrison School District 2 superintendent, said in a news release. "We appreciate their willingness to ask families in southeast what services they want to see close to home, and their creativity to bring those services to our community. This is a wonderful way to use our building in the future, while serving our families and community members in southeast Colorado Springs.”
Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 have partnered with a slew of entities in the city to bring this project to life, including the city of Colorado Springs, Ent Credit Union, El Paso County and El Paso County Public Health, Pikes Peak Community College, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Goodwill, Pikes Peak Workforce Center and the Colorado Springs Police Department, among others.