The Pikes Peak Highway will resume accepting cash and credit cards at the gateway on Friday, though guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and bring a mask, according to a Thursday press release from the city of Colorado Springs.
To minimize interaction between visitors and staff, a 20% discount will be offered to those who purchase tickets online at pikespeakcolorado.com in May using the code "May20." That applies to cyclists as well, who can also return to the highway Friday. Guests are asked to socially distance themselves and wear masks in populated areas on the peak, according to the press release. If would-be guests are not feeling well, they're asked to postpone their visit.
The summit will not be able to be accessed on Friday due to utility work.
Gateway hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Summit House, Glen Cove and all picnic areas are closed through June 1. Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove. No services, including restrooms, will be available on the summit. Guests can call (719) 385-7325 for road conditions, as access is weather-permitting and refunds are not given, the press release states.
Additionally, the North Slope Recreation Area opens for fishing Friday. A one-day pass can be purchased at the aforementioned website. South Catamount Reservoir and Crystal Reservoir are open, but North Catamount Reservoir is closed due to icy conditions, according to the press release.