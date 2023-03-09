Students at Pikes Peak State College now have access to a new learning commons equipped with a library and tutoring services, computer lab, cafe area, hangout space and more. The renovation marks the completion of a $4 million project about a year in the making.

The area is the first gathering space of its kind on campus.

Mayor John Suthers, joined by leaders from the Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, marked the commons’ opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

“You can feel a renewed energy when you’re walking downtown or traveling on a scooter,” Suthers said of the city’s growing investment in downtown renovations and growth. “This downtown campus is a big, big part of it.”

The space is a far cry from the large, empty hallways and outdated classrooms that had characterized the area since its 1986 purchase by the college. The updates make the campus a “more stylish and more functional” space for its students, according to PPSC President Lance Bolton.

The campus previously did not have a tutoring center, open computer spaces or even small study rooms, Bolton said, which are a premium on many campuses.

“We’ve learned over time at other campuses that those are really popular, those little study rooms where two, three people can get in there and work on a project together,” Bolton said.

The library area strays from the traditional sense, which calls to mind images of books stacked up for checkout. With much of the college’s resource materials gone digital in recent years, the space instead offers access to digital databases.

PPSC worked with Nunn Construction and design partner Hord Coplan Macht on the new space. Tyson Nunn, president of Nunn Construction, said his company’s mission is to transform spaces into places that matter, and people want to be. That was the challenge when he arrived at the “old-school, ‘80s-looking corridors and rooms” that occupied the space.

“(Pikes Peak State College) caters to some of the underdogs, a lot of the underdogs, and they transform their lives. I can get behind that, and Nunn Construction gets behind that,” Nunn said. “They deserve excellent places just like this.”

Bolton said he hopes more students will stay on campus between classes to study now that they have a space to do so.

“It’s about connecting and about just being here, being on campus, feeling a sense of belonging and connection to the campus as opposed to the way it was. You just came in; you took your class. There was nowhere to go except for maybe to sit on the hard tile floor in the hallway,” Bolton said. “We know the more time that students spend on campus, the more likely that they will be successful.”