Visitors to the top of Pikes Peak now can drive themselves — rather than taking the previously mandated shuttle — if they arrive between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. or after 4 p.m., says Jack Glavan, manager of the Pikes Peak America’s Mountain Enterprise.
Visitors used to flock to the mountain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but they’re showing up these days between noon and 3 p.m.
“People are staying a little longer, and they’re coming up a little later,” Glavan said, allowing more drivers to skip the shuttle service.
That service began in June, as construction started on the much-anticipated, $50 million Summit House, expected to be completed in late 2020. The construction eliminates half of the parking spaces on the peak, so only those with special needs or small children in car seats initially were allowed to drive to the peak.
Officials also expected increased highway visitation because of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway’s closure.
And visitors have increased, Glavan said. On some days, as many as 5,000 people visit.
Visitation is up 16 percent, with 92,475 last month compared with 79,756 in June 2017, said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink.
With that uptick, the enterprise collected an additional $32,000 in toll fees, Zink said. Visitors paid $865,235 in toll fees last month, compared with $832,945 in June 2017.
Through Nov. 30, the drive or shuttle costs $15 per person aged 16 and older, $5 per child aged 6 to 15 or $50 for a family of up to five passengers.
The shuttle service, running up to 20 shuttles, will cost the enterprise about $2 million a year. Half of that cost was in the enterprise’s 2018 budget, and the extra revenue is expected to cover the rest, Glavan has said.
The shuttle service will only be in effect during the mountain’s busiest season, ending in mid-September and restarting next May.
