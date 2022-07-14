A regional council tasked with setting policy for the distribution of more than $28 million in opioid settlement funds will begin outlining a two-year plan detailing how the money will be used to combat and treat opioid use in El Paso and Teller counties.

Perhaps the most critical piece of that effort, Colorado Springs resident Truett Scofield told the Region 16 Opioid Policy Council at its first meeting Thursday, is focusing heavily on combatting stigma.

"This is not a moral failing," said Scofield, whose 18-year-old son Truett "TJ" Scofield Jr. died of a heroin overdose about 18 months ago. "This is not a socioeconomic issue from poverty. It covers all aspects of our society, from the richest and the most privileged to the least and most disadvantaged and marginalized people in our communities."

Public perception of the opioid crisis will "affect every other aspect" of local efforts to abate it, he said.

The region's two-year plan is tentatively due Sept. 15, but that date can be modified to allow the council more time to design it, Colorado's Director of Opioid Response Heidi Williams said.

The Pikes Peak region is set to receive more than $28.4 million over the next 18 years, a portion of nearly $400 million the state expects to receive in the same timeframe. The funds are part of a $26 billion national settlement involving Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors over claims their business practices helped feed the opioid crisis.

Most of the money — 60% — was distributed across 19 regions in the state, with another 20% designated to local governments based on a set formula. Ten percent will go directly to the state, and another 10% will be distributed statewide for specific abatement infrastructure projects in Colorado regions hit particularly hard by the epidemic, Williams said.

The Region 16 Opioid Policy Council includes representatives from El Paso and Teller counties as well as Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain, Monument, Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Victor and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. El Paso County is the fiscal agent responsible for receiving the funds from the state and reporting the region's annual expenditures.

El Paso and Teller counties, as well as Colorado Springs, have opted out of receiving their 20% direct shares. Instead, the governments elected to add that money to the pool of regional funds, officials said. That effort fosters collaboration within the greater community and saves the county money, El Paso County commissioners Longinos Gonzalez and Carrie Geitner, both representatives on the regional opioid council, said this week.

Any local government entitled to a 20% share of the funds may choose in the future to opt in or out of receiving that money directly, El Paso County Assistant County Administrator Kenny Hodges said this week.

In its first year the Pikes Peak region expects to receive $3.95 million in settlement funds and $1.67 million in the second year, Hodges said Thursday. The funds are "front-loaded," he said, with larger amounts distributed early on and waning over the final 10 years "to establish infrastructure and set up programs initially, and then to fund those over the years."

The council can use the funds in varied and broad ways, so long as they legitimately help abate the opioid crisis, Williams said. They include prevention and education, treatment, recovery, criminal justice, harm reduction and rural abatement for opioids and other illicit substances, she said.

El Paso County Coroner and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Leon Kelly highlighted the fentanyl crisis in his office's 2021 annual investigative deaths report, released last month. More adolescents and adults are unintentionally dying from the synthetic opioid, the report said.

Kelly previously told The Gazette that use of fentanyl is a "gross deviation" from anticipated increases because it's creeped into several illicit street pills and is often taken unknowingly. The number of fentanyl-related deaths in El Paso County has doubled for each of the past five years, he previously said.

His annual report shows local accidental drug-related deaths increased by 22% in 2021, largely because the number of fentanyl deaths — 99 — more than doubled over 2020's 37 fentanyl-related deaths. There were also 107 methamphetamine-related deaths in 2021, an 18% increase over 2020 totals, "occurring 25% of the time in combination with fentanyl," the report states.

Heroin caused 36 deaths in El Paso County in 2021 and in 2020; the second-most number of opioid-related deaths both years. Oxycodone caused the third-most number of of opioid-related deaths in 2021, with 19. In 2020, oxycodone killed 10 people.

The state has asked each of its 19 regional councils to coordinate with local and regional providers, use existing resources and identify other complementary funding streams — such as American Rescue Plan Act funds for behavioral health — to make best use of the settlement funds.

Several council members on Thursday generally expressed interest in prevention efforts, but said first they wanted to hear from nonprofit organizations, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, school districts and other entities about their needs to inform the council's next steps.

They also want to bring on a diverse group of non-voting members into the council who can provide insight into the challenges and needs they face, such as treatment and recovery experts, harm reductionists and members of the community who have been personally affected by the crisis.

Council Vice Chairman Erik Stone, a Teller County commissioner, directed staff to solicit letters of interest from the community to become non-voting members on the council. Scofield said he was interested in joining that group.

"I want to see less people dying," Scofield said in an interview after the meeting. "Regardless of how you feel about how the drugs get here, regardless of how you feel about the people using the drugs, I just want to see fewer people in my son's position."