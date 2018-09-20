The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is working on a formal process for making charitable contributions after having donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in excess revenue from permit fees to various causes in the past.
The proposed policy, which the department began drafting after the Colorado Springs City Council requested it late last year, states that only 501c(3) nonprofits are eligible to request the surplus funds, and the money must be used for purposes related to construction activity or building code administration and enforcement.
In the past, there was no formal criteria for the contributions, which are approved by the Regional Building Commission, said Regional Building Department Official Roger Lovell.
Previous awards include a $200,000 donation to Springs Rescue Mission in 2016 for the construction of a facility on the organization’s campus off Las Vegas Street and a $150,000 permit fee rebate that went in 2017 to Children’s Hospital Colorado for its Colorado Springs hospital that’s under construction.
The Colorado Springs Independent, which first reported the contributions, published an October story stating that Regional Building had donated roughly $560,000 more to other organizations in recent years. Those contributions included $125,000 that went to a program that pays for new roofs for seniors, $100,000 to the county’s parks department and $70,000 to the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, the Independent reported.
The Regional Building Department’s reserves have increased in the past few years because of reconstruction following extreme weather events. Property owners and contractors pulled roughly 47,000 re-roofing permits as a result of the summer 2016 hailstorm, and the department expects to administer another 25,000 to 30,000 because of this summer’s hailstorms, Lovell said.
The department’s agreement with each of its member governments requires that it have cash reserves that equate to 25 percent to 50 percent of its budget at any given time. Those reserves total about 73 percent of the department’s roughly $16.5 million budget, Lovell said. He noted that those reserves cover operational expenses such as payroll.
The department has to hire additional staff to service permits and conduct inspections following extreme weather, which uses some of the excess, Lovell said.
The agency has also introduced a rewards program that waives the annual licensing fee for contractors if they meet a set of performance-based guidelines. In addition, the building commission has twice approved a temporary reduction in fees on value-based building permits, he said.
The proposed contribution policy, which must be approved by the commission, bars donating excess revenues to endowments, individuals, or organizations that distribute the money to other recipients at their own discretion. The set of rules also prohibits donations to organizations that support religious programs or political candidates, lobby for or against legislation, produce media products, fund research outside of the county or practice discrimination of any kind.
It would be virtually impossible to refund residents the excess because contractors often pull the permits and are reimbursed by insurers, said El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller, after he and his colleagues were briefed about the proposed policy at their regular Thursday meeting.
“We have all these extra funds here. What else can you do with them?” said Waller, who also serves on the Regional Building Commission. “I think it’s right and just and proper to have some sort of program this way that can give back and provide opportunities to nonprofits out there.”
City Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, who originally asked the Regional Building Department to create the formal policy, said she felt the department could find more creative solutions for how to invest those funds to improve the agencies services or credit them back to customers.
“To be clear, the donation policy is a great start. They need some sort of policy for donating those dollars if that is their intent.”
The Regional Building Advisory Board is still reviewing the policy draft and will make a recommendation on whether to approve it to the building commission, which could take up the proposed policy in about two weeks, according to department officials.