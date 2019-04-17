The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department wants to bring its services closer to northern El Paso County's booming housing market.
The department is buying nearly 13 acres in northern El Paso County for a satellite location, said Regional Building Official Roger Lovell. He declined to specify the site's exact location, citing pending negotiations.
The new office would offer permitting, plan review, inspections, and other core functions available at the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center in central Colorado Springs. The goal is to expand access to services while "increasing efficiency" — mainly by saving builders, contractors, department inspectors and others the drive to or from the center, which is on International Circle near Memorial Park, Lovell said.
Land north of Woodmen Road makes up about 20 percent of the department's jurisdiction, but accounts for nearly 40 percent of its workload, he said.
Officials aren't sure how much it will cost to construct the new building or how many employees will staff it.
The department plans to pay for the project without increasing fees, Lovell said.