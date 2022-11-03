Pikes Peak Regional Airshow will present $60,000 in proceeds to three military-related museums in Colorado Springs on Friday.

The 4th Infantry Division Museum at Fort Carson, the Peterson Air and Space Museum at Peterson Space Force Base and the National Museum of World War II Aviation will each receive $20,000 from the nonprofit organization.

This year’s show drew a record crowd of about 28,000 people in September, spokesperson John Henry said.

“It was a phenomenal airshow,” Henry said. “I think that about sums it up, don’t you?”

The airshow is organized by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and National Museum of World War II Aviation. The other two recipient museums were decided upon as “very fine military museums” that would make great partners, organizers said.

The public event will take place at 9 a.m. at the National Museum of World War II Aviation, located at 775 Aviation Way.