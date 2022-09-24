Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is updating its traffic control plan after record-breaking attendance on the first day of the event led to “unforeseen traffic and parking delays,” according to a statement released by airshow staff.

PPRA is working with Colorado Springs Police Department to revise its plan for Sunday’s show. The new plan involves additional CSPD staff for traffic-control management, additional parking and “modifications” to streamline the ticketing process.

Airshow attendees and airport travelers alike faced travel delays as a result.

“We’re not happy about that,” Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said. “I told somebody today that it was a beautiful day for an airshow, and it ended up kinda looking like every single person in the city of Colorado Springs thought the same thing.”

No final attendance number has been released, but Phillips said there is “no question” it was record-breaking for the show’s four-year history. Even anticipating large numbers, the turnout still overwhelmed the plan set in place by PPRA.

It’s unclear how many airport travelers were impacted by traffic delays. Those whose flights were impacted by Saturday’s traffic should contact their airline for more information.

Phillips said he encourages anybody with a Sunday flight to come early.

“I feel awful about anybody who had a flight impacts,” Phillips said. “We tout that we always, as Colorado’s small airport, you can get to and from the airport quickly. Well, tomorrow’s a special day, so take some extra time. Make sure you get there on time.”

Airshow attendees are also encouraged to arrive early to ensure they have time to enjoy the displays and exhibits before the show begins, according to PPRA's statement. Attendees are also encouraged to purchase and print out their tickets in advance at www.pprairshow.org.

Traffic to the show is at its worst before 10:15 a.m., according to event spokesperson John Henry. The hot ramp, where performing aircraft are parked, closes at that time to allow crews to clean up the area in preparation for the show.

“People wanna get as close to the performer aircraft as they can,” Henry said. The hot ramp opens to attendees at 8 a.m.