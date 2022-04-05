Organizers behind the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show announced Tuesday a new partnership that they hope will take the event to "new heights."
The partnership is with Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and the National Museum of WWII Aviation; organizers said in a news release that they hope it will help create a family fun show of aerobatics, flights of historic WWII warbirds and the latest in U.S. military aviation.
This year's event takes place at the Colorado Springs Airport from Sept. 24-25.
The location, organizer said in the news release, "provides excellent viewing of aircraft in flight, space for displays of historic and contemporary aircraft, KidZone, food, vendors and activities."
The event's headliner is the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team from the 388th Fighter Wing, which will showcase state of the science in military aviation, organizers said.
The list of other performers, flying aircraft and exhibits include:
- U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue to jump from a WWII-era B-17
- “Texas Raiders," a four-engine B-17 heavy bomber from WWII, will serve as a jump platform for the USAF “Wings of Blue” parachute team to start the air show. “Texas Raiders” belongs to the Gulf Coast Wing of the Commemorative Air Force
- Commemorative Air Force B-17G “Texas Raiders”
Museum aircraft scheduled to fly include:
- Brewster F3A Corsair (the only flying example in the world)
- B-25J Mitchell "In the Mood"
- Republic P-47D-40-RA Thunderbolt
- Grumman F7F-N Tigercat (2)
- Douglas SBD-4 Dauntless
- Grumman TBM Avenger (2)
- Lockheed P-38 Lightning "White 33"
- Douglas A1-E Skyraider
- Grumman F3F-2 Flying Barrel
- Consolidated Vickers PBY/PBV1A Catalina
Other aircraft scheduled to fly include:
- Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress “Texas Raiders”
- North American P-51 Mustang
- Grumman FM-2 Wildcat
- Republic P-47 Thunderbolt
- Lockheed F-35A Lightning II
- Boeing F/A-18 Hornet
- Kyle Franklin’s Ben Whabnoski Super Cub Comedy Act
Museum aircraft scheduled for static display include:
- Beechcraft Model 18
- Beechcraft T-34 Mentor
- Cessna A-37 Dragonfly
- Cessna L-19 Bird Dog
- Grumman HU-16 Albatross
- Howard DGA-15
- North American Aviation T-6 Texan
- Stinson L-5 Sentinel
Other aircraft scheduled for static display currently include:
- Lockheed C-130 Hercules
- C-21 Learjet
- Helicopters from Fort Carson (models to be announced at a later date)
For more information, visit pprairshow.org.