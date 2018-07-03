Visitors contributed about $6.3 million per day to the Pikes Peak region’s economy last year, according to a recent study.
The region’s 23 million visitors spent $2.3 billion, up 3 percent from 2016, according to the annual visitor profile study from Longwoods International.
The 10 million people who stayed at least one night in Colorado Springs or the Pikes Peak region spent $1.6 billion, a 7 percent increase over 2016, the study says.
The 13 million people who took day trips to the area spent $688 million, according to the study.
“It is important to note that, while the total visitor numbers remained essentially flat, spending increased in the overnight category,” a news release from the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau stated.
Doug Price, the bureau’s president and CEO, said two goals of its destination master plan are to increase the length of visitors’ stays and to increase the amount of money they spend in the region.
“With higher demand for our area’s attractions and natural landmarks, increasing the length of trip and amount of money infused into our destination is the best way to maximize economic impact in a sustainable and responsible way,” Price said in the news release.
The study also included these findings, the Convention & Visitors Bureau said:
Almost eight in 10 overnight visitors used a smartphone during their stay to plan travel or activities.
Overnight visitors spent an average of 2.8 nights in the region, up slightly from 2.6 nights in 2016.
The average travel party size in 2017 was three people, a slightly larger party than the national average of 2.8 people.
About six in 10 overnight travelers arrived by personal vehicle, while most of the remainder flew into Denver International Airport or Colorado Springs Airport.
The five most popular activities and experiences on an overnight trip to the region were shopping, visiting a national or state park, hiking/backpacking, visiting a landmark/historic site and fine dining.
About one-third of overnight visitors said historic places were of specific interest on their trip, while one-quarter said their trip was focused on cultural attractions and experiences.
Through April, the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax collected by Colorado Springs was up 4.09 percent over last year.
The Pikes Peak region’s tourism data echo a statewide trend of increased spending from travelers.
The Colorado Tourism Office announced last week that 84.7 million U.S.-based travelers and nearly a million international visitors spent an all-time high of $20.9 billion last year across the state continuing an eight-year streak of record-setting growth in visitors, traveler spending and tax generation.
Travel spending increased by 6.5 percent last year statewide, more than twice the national average increase of 3 percent, the office said.