An El Paso County speech pathologist drained nearly $1.3 million from Medicaid under a six-year scheme in which she billed the state for phony patients and exaggerated the services she provided.
Tara L. Rose, 46, owner of Beyond Words LLC, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to two counts of theft, both felonies, court records show.
She was ordered by 4th Judicial District Judge Robert L. Lowrey to serve eight years in a community-based prison alternative and 10 years on probation. She must also pay $1.28 million in restitution.
Rose was arrested last May after authorities unraveled a series of fraudulent billing practices beginning in 2011.
Fraud investigators with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing determined that nearly 65 percent of the $1.9 million in funds that Rose received from the Medicaid program, purportedly for treating minors, was based on deceptive and fraudulent billing claims.
“Medicaid fraud steals from Colorado taxpayers and diverts limited health care resources from the most vulnerable citizens of our state,” Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman said in a statement Thursday.
Coffman credited the help of state and federal grants that assist the Attorney General’s Office with prosecuting Medicaid fraud as well as abuse, neglect and exploitation of patients at facilities that receive Medicaid funding.
Reports of Medicaid fraud may be made online at the state Attorney General’s website, https://coag.gov/Report_Medicaid_Fraud. Send emails to mfcu.investigations@coag.gov or call (720) 508-6696.