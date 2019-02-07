The Pikes Peak region was spared from a large snowstorm — but not the frigid air — that passed through parts of the Front Range Wednesday.
The National Weather Service did not report any significant snow totals in El Paso or Teller counties. Moving north into Denver, the flakes piled up to as high as 7.1 inches in Broomfield. Most parts of central Denver recorded between 3 and 5 inches.
Roads in El Paso County are not piled with snow but may be slick during the morning commute.
Snow crews are targeting icy and snow-covered areas in Colorado Springs #COSprings. Crews are on a full call-out. See now routes along your commute: https://t.co/LdOTAh4jmH— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) February 7, 2019
The bits of snow in Colorado Springs prompted two-hour delays at schools on the outskirts of the county, including Lewis-Palmer District 38, School District 49 and Cheyenne Mountain District 12. The Colorado Springs Airport delayed three flights as of 6:30 a.m.
Temperatures were in the single digits early Thursday with wind chills near -5. The weather service predicted a high of 24 degrees with wind chill values between -10 and zero during the day.
The sun should start to poke out Thursday as clouds clear from the area. Friday is forecast to be sunny and a high of 39 degrees. The high is expected to bump up to 48 degrees Saturday, the weather service said.