traffic
Caption +

Interstate 25 near the Palmer Divide about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Show MoreShow Less

The Pikes Peak region was spared from a large snowstorm — but not the frigid air — that passed through parts of the Front Range Wednesday.

The National Weather Service did not report any significant snow totals in El Paso or Teller counties. Moving north into Denver, the flakes piled up to as high as 7.1 inches in Broomfield. Most parts of central Denver recorded between 3 and 5 inches.

Roads in El Paso County are not piled with snow but may be slick during the morning commute.

The bits of snow in Colorado Springs prompted two-hour delays at schools on the outskirts of the county, including Lewis-Palmer District 38, School District 49 and Cheyenne Mountain District 12. The Colorado Springs Airport delayed three flights as of 6:30 a.m.

Click here for a full list of closures and delays Wednesday around the region.

Temperatures were in the single digits early Thursday with wind chills near -5. The weather service predicted a high of 24 degrees with wind chill values between -10 and zero during the day.

The sun should start to poke out Thursday as clouds clear from the area. Friday is forecast to be sunny and a high of 39 degrees. The high is expected to bump up to 48 degrees Saturday, the weather service said.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments