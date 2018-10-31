A storm system that moved in Tuesday night has brought measurable amounts of snow across the Pikes Peak region. Several school districts are delayed or closed, and roads are likely to be slick early Wednesday.
Here's a look at the snow totals early Wednesday:
Near Colorado Springs Airport: 3.3 inches
Near Bear Creek Regional Park: 4.9 inches
Near North Cheyenne Canon Park: 7.3 inches
Air Force Academy: 5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base: 5.3 inches
Manitou Springs: 7 inches
Woodland Park: 8 inches
Black Forest: 6.5 inches
Lone Tree: 3.5 inches
Monument: 5.5 inches
Rye: 8.5
As the storm moved in Tuesday a night, a snow plow was flipped over on eastbound U.S. 24 in Divide about 7:30 p.m.
"Secondary crashes followed as first responders came to assist. Thankfully only minor injuries were sustained by those involved in the crashes," the department said in a Facebook post.
Teller County is on traffic alert status early Wednesday.