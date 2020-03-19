Classes for K-12 public and private school students in the Pikes Peak region will resume April 20, area superintendents announced, after Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday ordered schools statewide to be closed from March 23 to April 17 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
After next week's spring break, remote and electronic learning will begin.
Local district superintendents were to meet Thursday and in subsequent days and will “provide individual communities more specifics after those meetings,” Walt Cooper, superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 said in a news release.
He spoke on behalf of all 17 superintendents of the Pikes Peak region’s public school districts.
“We appreciate the governor’s guidance and leadership during this challenging time,” Cooper said.
Teachers and administrators regionwide have started working on how to provide educational resources for students and families, he said.
Local school districts also are figuring out how students can continue to receive breakfast and lunch while schools are closed. Superintendents set up a network of free food distribution for this week and into next week, the prescheduled spring break for all area students.
Schools either extended spring break by one week or required remote learning for this week, as concerns over the respiratory virus led schools to close their doors to students on March 13.
Schools in El Paso and Teller counties had planned to be closed through March 27 and intended to reopen March 30, after spring break.
“Pikes Peak Area Superintendents emphasize that this is a new reality for all and it will require all of us working together in support of children,” the news release said.
“We know that this information brings both certainty and uncertainty for the weeks ahead. We’d ask that we allow each other a measure of grace, as we develop plans for what school looks like in the weeks ahead.
“Now, more than ever, we must work together for the benefit of our children and our community.”
The region's colleges also have suspended in-person learning.
Pikes Peak Community College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will provide remote online instruction from March 30 through the end of the semester and have canceled in-person May commencement ceremonies..
At PPCC, classes with hands-on instruction, such as nursing and the Law Enforcement Academy, will be held on campus with social distancing required.
Colorado College also will move to remote learning for the remainder of this semester. Officials have not yet decided whether they will hold a graduation ceremony on campus.
