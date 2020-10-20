More than 20 superintendents from Pikes Peak region school districts are calling for state officials to suspend standardized testing for this school year.
In a letter sent to Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado State Board of Education and Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes, members of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association, requested “a hold on most state-required assessments.”
The group cites “the difficulty the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present school staff, student and families” as the main reason to halt the tests.
“A low-value assessment should not trump the quality instruction, relationships and social-emotional care and sensitivity that are required at this time,” the letter states. “Local school districts want to stay focused on educational quality and prioritize the health and mental health of students and staff for the duration of this pandemic.”
Superintendents decided to make the appeal now because schools already are gearing up for administering state assessments in early 2021, said Peter Hilts, chief education officer for School District 49 who leads the superintendents’ association.
Throughout Colorado’s 178 public school districts, teachers and other staff are buying materials, setting schedules and preparing students through core instruction and intervention methods, he said.
Moreover, Hilts said, “We are not seeing leaders at the state level who expressed the same intensity and concern that we share about the prospect of administering state assessments.”
A group convened earlier this year by the Colorado Legislature is studying the impacts of the pandemic on schools and will give recommendations about spring assessments, said Jeremy Meyer, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Education.
“Currently, the statewide tests are scheduled to go on as expected,” Meyer said in an email. “But the group is continuing to meet and deliberate.”
The group started meeting in August and will continue examining the pandemic’s effects through December. Members are scheduled to issue findings and recommendations to the Legislature in early January.
Meyer said the group recently recommended that the state forgo statewide social studies tests this spring, which are typically given on a sampling basis to fourth- and seventh-grade students.
English language arts, mathematics and science testing are scheduled to proceed.
The U.S. Department of Education has indicated it will not provide universal assessment waivers for this school year.
Other reasons the superintendents listed for not requiring the tests are the “low public credibility placed on state administered and required tests,” along with lost instructional time, the likelihood of high opt-out rates among students, and districts’ “inability to guarantee fair and equal administration while deploying multiple models of in-person and remote instruction during a global pandemic.”
The superintendents’ request makes an exception for college-preparatory exams including the PSAT for ninth graders and SAT for 10th graders.
Assessments to determine kindergarten readiness, English language proficiency and literacy screening also are “counterproductive during the current health crisis and recommended they be cancelled or made optional this year,” the letter states.
The formal appeal appears to be the first from superintendents in Colorado to address standardized testing, which Hilts said is a “polarizing” and “controversial” issue statewide.
“Under current conditions, any assessment regimen that tries to create uniform conditions to address disparate community health and school practices will inevitably create inequitable advantages and disadvantages depending on the community and on student populations,” he said.
As schools shut down statewide in March because of pandemic restrictions and switched to remote learning, state leaders halted assessments that students were to have taken in the spring. That action, Hilts said, was “a necessary and realistic response to limitations on student mobility, technology and constraints on large gatherings.”
Members of the superintendents’ association believe many of those problems still exist and will affect learning this school year, he said.
“So an assessment of learning that is itself widely variable and is assessing widely variable learning experiences does not have as much value as the interim assessments and classroom assessments that our teachers and other educators are already conducting,” Hilts said.
State-based systems of accountability, accreditation and educator evaluation also were canceled in Colorado last school year.