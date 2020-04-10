The Pikes Peak region's need for more gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers and others on the coronavirus front lines will have to come from the state's purchase of supplies and local donations because Colorado can't expect further allotments from the federally managed Strategic National Stockpile in the foreseeable future.
The Colorado Unified Command Group said Friday the state is purchasing $46.2 million of medical supplies including hundreds of ventilators and respirators, thousands of face shields and disposable gowns, and millions of masks and gloves.
It is unknown when and how much equipment the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management might receive from the order, said Lonnie Inzer, deputy chief of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. Supplies from the state order could help meet El Paso County's needs, but donations are still being collected for nonmedical workers, he said.
The county has $60,000 for personal protective equipment and expects to receive 20,000 masks soon. However, purchasing equipment is unpredictable because demand has far outstripped supply, Inzer said.
In recent weeks, the Strategic National Stockpile supplied El Paso County with nine pallets of supplies, including masks, that were distributed to hospitals and other front-line coronavirus workers, he said. Donations of supplies have also flowed in from individuals and businesses such as dental offices and physicians. Xcel Energy was among them, donating thousands of surgical masks, he said.
Thousands of plastic face shields for medical workers are expected to be cast and 3-D printed by Colorado College and the University of Colorado, Inzer said.
Despite donations and expected shipments, hospitals and other health care providers are still conserving personal protective equipment because it is unknown how long the coronavirus pandemic might last, he said.
“We are preparing for the worst,” Inzer said.
In addition to hospitals, the office of emergency management supplies long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, the newly opened isolation shelter for homeless residents and any alternative care facilities that open, he said.
"No health care worker should be left unprotected,” Inzer said.
The office has seen a growing need in long-term care, which are supplied when they have a patient test positive for coronavirus, he said.
El Paso County has identified coronavirus outbreaks in eight long-term care facilities, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
Since Gov. Jared Polis asked all residents to start wearing cloth masks April 3, the office has also started working with crafters to supply Colorado Springs and El Paso County employees who work with the public, he said. Once public employees have masks, the cloth masks will be distributed to other community agencies, he said.
The Emergency Management Office expects to collect 3,000 cloth masks from hundreds of crafters this week and start distributing them on Friday, said Robin Adair, community emergency preparedness coordinator for the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
“It’s just an army of volunteers who sew,” she said.
One of the leaders within the volunteer effort, Kathy Kemp expected to give Adair 900 homemade masks Friday from her informal group of about 20 volunteers, she said.
“I feel like a mask factory, but it’s a good thing,” said Kemp, a registered nurse who lives in Monument.
Kemp’s medical training helped her anticipate the need for masks and she started planning a design for masks and organizing neighborhood volunteers weeks ago before the governor announced everyone should start wearing them, she said.
The virus’ highly contagious nature, it’s ability to mutate and the fact no one has immunity to fight it, helped her anticipate how dangerous the virus would be, she said.
“All the signs were there for this being really bad,” she said.
Before donating masks to the city and county, she gave masks to deputies at the jail, nursing home workers, eye doctors, immunocompromised neighbors, and her UPS driver, she said.
She worked with a friend in Florida on the design of her masks, which have a nose piece to keep them in place and space for a removable filter, like gauze that can be used and thrown away, she said. She gives out the materials for the masks in kits to her neighbors to make via drop-boxes on her front porch, to maintain socially distancing, she said.
Sew in Tune, a shop in Monument, is also serving as a hub for about 75 volunteers who are making masks, owner Pam Hull said.
The shop started helping this week and sent out email and social media alerts to recruit volunteers who agreed to complete 130 mask kits, she said.
“It’s been crazy,” she said.
If residents are interested in making masks to donate, Adair recommends getting in touch with sewing supply shops, because many are involved in distributing kits. Crafters need beginner-level sewing skills to make a mask, Hull said.
To volunteer with Sew in Tune in Monument call the shop at 310-5363.
The Office of Emergency Management is accepting smaller donations of new PPE and fabric for masks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd.
To donate to Colorado College's effort to make face shields visit crowdfund.coloradocollege.edu.