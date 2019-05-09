This week's late spring snowstorm is likely to last through at least Friday morning, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a 60% chance of snow showers all day Thursday with temperatures hovering between 35 and 30 degrees.
Up to two inches of snow is possible.
So far, the Pikes Peak region has seen only scant accumulations of snow. The weather service reported 1.1 inches in Woodland Park, 2.5 inches in Monument, 3 inches in Greenland and 4.5 inches in Larkspur. Downtown Colorado Springs had a dusting on cars early Thursday, though the roads were mostly clear.
Further south and west, trained spotters reported 15 inches in Westcliffe and 3.5 inches in Walsenberg.
The low temperatures could cause a freeze late Thursday through Friday morning in El Paso County and areas south and east. The weather service warned that the freezing temperatures can "damage or kill tender vegetation" and for gardeners to protect anything they've already planted.
Chances of snow will drop to 20% Friday morning and shift to rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to high 40s. Friday night should be clear, though a brief spurt of rain is possible Saturday morning.