The Gazette/El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund is seeking a nonprofit that provides mental health services to become a partner agency.
Agencies must provide mental health services to residents in El Paso and Teller counties to be eligible.
At the conclusion of each annual campaign, partner agencies each receive a percentage of funds raised.
The 2019-20 campaign raised more than $1.2 million for partner agencies.
Funds can be used however agencies see fit, said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette charities.
"All of our agencies, that's the thing they're most grateful for — all the funds are general operations dollars," she said. "Rather than a grant specific to a particular program, funds can be used for anything — paying staff, keeping the lights on."
With May being mental health awareness month, and given the mental and emotional stressors of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as The Gazette's recent coverage of the mental health crisis in Colorado, "the time is perfect to add a mental health-specific agency" to Empty Stocking Fund recipients, Mahan said.
Partner agencies must meet certain criteria, including sending a representative to all meetings called by the Empty Stocking Fund team, the production of a report each campaign, and volunteering at least five hours a campaign at fund events.
The Empty Stocking Fund campaign, in its 37th year, seeks to provide funding to 20 nonprofits that serve people across the Pikes Peak region. Included are agencies that provide help for children learning to read, housing for homeless families, meals for impoverished residents and assistance for military veterans.
As with past campaigns, every donation has been earmarked for designated recipient nonprofits, because administrative costs are covered by Wells Fargo, Add Staff, El Pomar Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation and The Gazette.
Interested agencies should email their application — including a letter of intent, audited financials for the past two years, a summary of impact/annual report and list of agency board members — to Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities, by June 15 at deb.mahan@gazettecharities.org.