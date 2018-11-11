Snowy conditions Sunday morning have prompted Colorado Springs, Fountain and all of Teller County to go on accident alert status.
While on accident alert, or cold reporting, law enforcement will only respond to crashes involving injuries, disabled vehicles, or crimes such as intoxication or leaving the scene.
In all other cases, drivers are asked to exchange information and then file a cold report.
Click here to get an online accident report if in Fountain or Teller County.
If you're in Colorado Springs, click here.
We will add to this article if other counties/communities go on cold reporting.
