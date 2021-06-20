The Pikes Peak Range Riders completed their annual five-day mountain horseback trek Sunday to promote the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days in July and its years of support for area military families.
The ride of approximately 150 horsemen had started before a cheering crowd during Wednesday's downtown Western Street Breakfast. It's a tradition started in 1949. Founders Kenneth Brookhart and Everett Conover are the mule and horse riders in the Western bronze sculpture at Pikes Peak and Cascade avenues whom riders passed on their way out of the city.
Gathered with their families at a post-ride dinner at Flying W Ranch Sunday, the Range Riders gave out ride awards and announced their special annual honor, the Silver Spur award, to a top member of the community. It was a posthumous award for Tom Osborne, credited as the leader of major local sports events, who died in his sleep in March. There were tears in the audience as his name was announced.
Silver Spur recipients have one trait in common, award presenter Mike Jorgensen said: "They are people who have made a difference in the community." They have been university heads, developers, philanthropists and leaders.
This year's recipient made that difference, he said.
Osborne had been "at the helm of some of the largest and most iconic sporting events in Colorado Springs," Jorgensen said, listing Rocky Mountain State Games, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Labor Day Lift Off and Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, among others.
Additionally, Jorgensen said, Osborne had helped bring to the area the Warrior Games, Colorado Classic, USA Pro Challenge and U.S. Senior Open.
He had been on the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Board of Directors and its executive committee.
Since 2003 Osborne had been president and CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and, quietly, the face of the organization.
"Osborne was a pillar in Colorado Springs, the community that he loved," Jorgensen said. "In addition to his role with The Sports Corp, he served on the board of directors for The Broadmoor World Arena, Visit Colorado Springs and The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, both as chairman and vice chairman."
"It was under Tom’s leadership the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb once again attained the status and significance envisioned by its founder, Spencer Penrose, more than 100 years ago," Jorgensen said.
Megan Leatham, executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, wrote, "Osborne’s genuine love of sports at any level was contagious but was always second to his dedication to his family and friends."
His widow, Amy, accepted the Silver Spur Award. Osborne is also survived by daughter Ellie (Cameron) Kuehne; son Ben (Kassy) Haughton; and "the light of his life, granddaughter Charlie Rose Kuehne." Charlie told her family that she misses her Papa, saying for him to "have fun with the angels," Jorgensen said. "His grandson, James, was born after Tom's (full name Thomas James) passing."